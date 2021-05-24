Fayemi backs outcome of Southwest APC leaders’ meeting 

…gives reason for absence

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said he wholeheartedly supported the positions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Southwest leaders at their meeting that took place in Lagos on Sunday, even though he was not at the meeting.

A statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, explained that Fayemi’s absence at the meeting was a result of a mix up in the invitation sent out for the meeting.

“For clarity, the invitation for the meeting which was said to have been sent via Whatsapp by Mr. Tunde Rahman, an aide to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, never got to Governor Fayemi.

“The absence of an invitation for the Southwest APC leaders meeting prevented the governor from attending the meeting, as he was not aware.”

The statement added that: “Governor Fayemi, however, sent an apology to the meeting through former Ekiti State Governor and Minister of Industries, Trade and Investments, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; as he was already scheduled to attend another engagement at the time he came to learn of the meeting.

“Governor Fayemi, as a true democrat and Southwest leader who is committed to the welfare of the people, is, however, in total support of the decisions reached by the Southwest leaders at the meeting which include an endorsement of the positions earlier adopted by the Southern Governors’ Forum on the ban on open grazing and the need for true federalism, among others.”

