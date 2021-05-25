Fayemi backs outcome of S’West APC leaders’ meeting

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday said he wholeheartedly supported the position of the All Progressives Party (APC) South-West leaders at their meeting that took place in Lagos on Sunday, May 23rd, though he was not at the meeting.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, explained that Fayemi’s absence at the meeting was a result of a mix up in the invitation sent out for the meeting.

“For clarity, the invitation for the meeting which was said to have been sent via Whatsapp by Mr. Tunde Rahman, an aide to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, never got to Governor Fayemi.

“The absence of an invitation for the South-West APC leaders meeting prevented the governor from attending the meeting, as he was not aware.”

The statement added that; “Governor Fayemi, however, sent an apology to the meeting through former Ekiti State Governo Trade and Investments, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; as he was already scheduled to attend another engagement at the time he came to learn of the meeting.

“Governor Fayemi, as a true democrat and South- West leader, who is committed to the welfare of the people, is however, in total support of the decisions reached by the South-West leaders at the meeting, which include an endorsement of the positions earlier adopted by the South-West Governors’ Forum on the ban on open grazing and the need for true federalism, among others

