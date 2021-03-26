Fayemi, Bamidele mourn Olowoporoku

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum (SSF), Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, yesterday mourned the death of a former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Bode Olowoporoku, who passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was aged 76 years old. The governor in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described the late minister as a brilliant economist and politician as well as a dogged fighter, who contributed immensely to the creation of Ekiti State in 1996. The deceased served as Commissioner for Economic Development in the old Ondo State and Minister of Science and Technology both in the Second Republic and later served as senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district between 2003 and 2007. He bagged his PhD in Development Economics from the University of Manchester in 1975. Also yesterday, Bamidele, who is representing Ekiti Central senatorial district at the National Assembly, described Olowoporoku as a nationalist, statesman and politician of note, who believed in the unity of the country during his lifetime.

