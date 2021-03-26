Fayemi, Bamidele mourn Olowoporoku

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum (SSF), Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, yesterday mourned the death of a former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Bode Olowoporoku, who passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was aged 76 years old. The governor in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described the late minister as a brilliant economist and politician as well as a dogged fighter, who contributed immensely to the creation of Ekiti State in 1996. The deceased served as Commissioner for Economic Development in the old Ondo State and Minister of Science and Technology both in the Second Republic and later served as senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district between 2003 and 2007. He bagged his PhD in Development Economics from the University of Manchester in 1975. Also yesterday, Bamidele, who is representing Ekiti Central senatorial district at the National Assembly, described Olowoporoku as a nationalist, statesman and politician of note, who believed in the unity of the country during his lifetime.
Related Articles
Enugu community rejects Ugwuanyi’s land panel, says matter subjudice
Residents of Ogui Nike in Enugu North Local Government of Enugu State have rejected Administrative Panel of Inquiry set up by the state government to look into a disputed land in Ugwuaji community. The residents, who were party to the land dispute, said they were rejecting the panel as the land in dispute which was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kwara gets N1.9bn for COVID-19 responsive budget
Kwara State has received the sum of $5million, translating to N1.9billion, from the Federal Government for fulfilling the State Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS)‘s new disbursement- linked indicator related to budget reviews that prioritise COVID-19 economic recovery. The state won the SFTAS grant for also publishing an approved amended 2020 COVID- 19 responsive budget […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NLC threatens to tackle infractions on workers’ rights
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said it will mobilise action against state governments and other employers of labour using the COVID-19 pandemic as a ploy to sack workers and undermine their rights. NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, said this while speaking with newsmen on the commencement of the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)