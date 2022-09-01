Fayemi celebrates Kukah

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has felicitated the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Bishop Matthew Kukah on his 70th birthday. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, the governor described Kukah as a special breed and a gift to Nigeria and humanity. According to him, the cleric has been a voice for the vulnerable and the less privileged; adding that the priest has an irrevocable commitment to fighting injustice and human right violations. The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) hailed Kukah for his patriotism which is evident in his contributions to national discourse; stressing that the priest cum scholar has never shy away from speaking truth to power.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...