Fayemi commends Alumni body support for UNILAG

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi has commended the Alumni Body of the University of Lagos for supporting the development of the institution, stressing that they are critical to advancing the progress of their alma mater.

The governor made the statement when he received a 17- man delegation from the Lagos branch of the alumni association of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) led by the Chairman, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu in his office in Ado Ekiti.

The UNILAG alumni association at the meeting presented to the governor his painted portrait picture as a distinguished Alumnus and in acknowledgement of his sterling contributions and achievement as the Governor of Ekiti State and as the chairman of Nigeria Governor’s forum.

The Governor urged alumni association not to relent in providing needed supports to their alma mater in the areas of mentoring young graduates and facilitating twin institutional arrangement among universities in the country.

Dr Fayemi, who was an alumnus of UNILAG noted that the university he attended played a critical role in his formation as an activist, social advocate and leader.

He said his level of discipline and commitment to values were virtues he inculcated and developed to occupy not only leadership positions but also to train and mentor other leaders.

The Governor also commended the Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe who was represented by a Deputy Dean of the Student affairs division of the institution at the event, Dr Michael Adeola, for his commitment towards attracting private sectors in the development of the institution and winning research grants and other training funds.

“UNILAG played a central role in my own formation as a young man and as I said in my convocation lecture in 2017 when I delivered the convocation lecture at UNILAG many of the things that I have gone ahead to do in my life I really started them while I was in UNILAG, yes, I edited Watch, I was active member of ULSU, I was in the Senate, I was secretary of an Ijoko hall and secretary of YUSSAN; for those who may not know how active we were in the anti-apartheid struggle at the time may not know what YUSSAN, Youth Solidarity with Southern African and the Nigerian Chapter, I was secretary of UNSA, United Nation’s Student Association.

Earlier in his speech, Dr Benjamin who is an indigene of Ekiti State, commended the governor for promoting the brand of the university by serving as a worthy ambassador of the association and for playing critical role in stemming the tide of the crisis that evolved between the vice chancellor and the previous governing council of the institution.

Dr Benjamin Oluwatosin Olowojebutu

Chairman

University of Lagos Alumni Association Lagos State Branch

