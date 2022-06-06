News

Fayemi condemns Owo killings

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The Governor of Ekiti State and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has condemned the attack by gunmen in Owo, Ondo State, in which scores of innocentworshipperswere feared killed during a Holy Mass on Pentecost Sunday.

 

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described the attack as vile, barbaric and callous, adding that there can never be any justification for the heinous behaviour of the assailants.

 

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) also commiserated with the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, the People of Ondo State over the sad incident

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

