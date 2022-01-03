Metro & Crime

Fayemi condoles with Makinde

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi has commiserated with his Oyo State counterpart, Engr. Seyi Makinde on the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

 

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, Governor Fayemi described the late Olubadan as an exemplary leader who did not allow old age to hamper his passion for the development of Ibadan and Oyo State as a whole.

 

The governor who described the death of Oba Adetunji as the exit of a great and true leader of the people, stated that the late monarch’s contributions to the promotion of Yoruba cultural heritage and peaceful coexistence among different groups in Ibadanland and the country cannot be overstated.

 

Dr Fayemi said Oba Adetunji would also be remembered for his indelible marks and service as a custodian of the people’s cultural heritage and traditions, especially at a time when many are abandoning their cultural heritage for foreign culture.

 

