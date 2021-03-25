Fayemi congratulates Bamidele on emergence as leader of Southern Senators’ Forum

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has congratulated the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele on his election as Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum.

The Governor also congratulated

Senator Stella Oduah (Anambra North), who emerged Vice Chairman of the Forum, as well as other new officials elected on Wednesday.

Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, said he was particularly happy at Senator Bamidele’s emergence, adding that he was convinced that the Ekiti Senator would bring his wealth of experience, dynamism and deep understanding of the Nigerian polity to bear on the new assignment.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), who described Senator Bamidele as a brilliant politician and seasoned administrator, said he looked forward to more strategic collaboration with the Southern Senators Forum, under the new leadership.

