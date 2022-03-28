News

Fayemi congratulates newly-elected APC national officers

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated the newly-elected national executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the chairmanship of former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on their emergence at the party’s justconcluded national convention in Abuja.

 

He also lauded the APC National Caretaker Committee headed by Yobe State Governor, Mai Malla Buni, for organising a successful national convention aimed at further strengthening the party ahead of 2023 general election, in addition to holding the party together for almost two years.

 

Dr Fayemi, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, shortly after the new executives were inaugurated in Abuja yesterday, said he was happy  the party’s convention held successfully, despite initial anxieties and divergent interests and opinions of members over what they considered the best way moving forward.

 

He congratulated the new National Chairman, Sen Adamu, the National Secretary, Otunba Iyiola Omisore and other elected National Working Committee (NWC) members whose elections were ratified at the convention, and wished them success in the task of repositioning APC as the undisputable number one political party in the country with attendant electoral fortune.

 

He urged the new national officers to look beyond the various oppositions expressed by individuals or groups to their aspirations ahead of the convention, saying that was normal in any democratic setting.

 

He also urged them to hit the ground running by reaching out to aggrieved party members and running an inclusive administration.

 

“Hearty congratulations to the newly-elected national officers of our great party, APC. Their election at this crucial period in our national politics, no doubt, has placed on them an enormous responsibility.

 

He said: “I have no doubt that they will make a success of the task, given their pedigree as very resourceful men and women of proven integrity, ability and capacity.

 

“I congratulate Senator Adamu, our newly-elected national chairman and all the new national officers and wish them a successful and impactful tenure that would remain quite unforgettable in the annals of the history of our great party, APC and country in general.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

29 monarchs get staff of office in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday presented staff-of-office to twenty-nine new traditional rulers across the state, charging them to be custodians of peace in their various communities. Speaking during the presentation of staff- of-office to the newly elected traditional rulers at Michael Okpara Auditorium Umuahia, the governor, who urged them to refrain from […]
News

Ikpeazu laments alleged plot to stagnate commercial activities in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday said the conditions of federal roads linking Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state, is creating a notion of a deliberate plot to isolate the city. Ikpeazu, who described Aba as the economic livewire of the state, said the inability of customers from Akwa- Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa […]
News

Akeredolu, Jegede, INEC appeal move to Supreme Court

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE

The Supreme Court has fixed July 28 for the hearing of the appeal filed by the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the decision of the Court of Appeal that validated the election of Akeredolu of October […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica