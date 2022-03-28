Fayemi congratulates newly-elected APC national officers

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated the newly-elected national executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the chairmanship of former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on their emergence at the party’s justconcluded national convention in Abuja.

He also lauded the APC National Caretaker Committee headed by Yobe State Governor, Mai Malla Buni, for organising a successful national convention aimed at further strengthening the party ahead of 2023 general election, in addition to holding the party together for almost two years.

Dr Fayemi, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, shortly after the new executives were inaugurated in Abuja yesterday, said he was happy the party’s convention held successfully, despite initial anxieties and divergent interests and opinions of members over what they considered the best way moving forward.

He congratulated the new National Chairman, Sen Adamu, the National Secretary, Otunba Iyiola Omisore and other elected National Working Committee (NWC) members whose elections were ratified at the convention, and wished them success in the task of repositioning APC as the undisputable number one political party in the country with attendant electoral fortune.

He urged the new national officers to look beyond the various oppositions expressed by individuals or groups to their aspirations ahead of the convention, saying that was normal in any democratic setting.

He also urged them to hit the ground running by reaching out to aggrieved party members and running an inclusive administration.

“Hearty congratulations to the newly-elected national officers of our great party, APC. Their election at this crucial period in our national politics, no doubt, has placed on them an enormous responsibility.

He said: “I have no doubt that they will make a success of the task, given their pedigree as very resourceful men and women of proven integrity, ability and capacity.

“I congratulate Senator Adamu, our newly-elected national chairman and all the new national officers and wish them a successful and impactful tenure that would remain quite unforgettable in the annals of the history of our great party, APC and country in general.”

