Fayemi dissolves school’s Governing Council

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere – Ekiti (BOUEST), with immediate effect. Fayemi in a press statement on Friday signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, stated that the dissolution was in line with the State’s extant transition policy.

 

Ogun workers praise Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta with agency reports

The Ogun State Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman Emmanuel Bankole yesterday commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his efforts to attract both local and foreign investments to the state to create job opportunities for youths.   Speaking during the 2022 Worker’s Day at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, Bankole, however, “urged government to closely monitor the […]
Edo 2020: Over 200 ADP members defect to PDP, support Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Barely few weeks to the governorship election in Edo State, scheduled for September 19, the leadership and members of the state chapter of Action Democratic Party (ADP) have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and expressed their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki in his quest for re-election. Through the latest defection, the leadership of […]
NJC should pay H’ court judges’ retirement benefits –Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has advocated that the National Judicial Council (NJC) take over the payment of retirement benefits of Justices of State High Courts. Governor Ortom bared his mind during a valedictory court session in honour of former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Iorhemen Hwande.   The governor who has been a […]

