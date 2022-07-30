Fayemi dissolves school’s Governing Council

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere – Ekiti (BOUEST), with immediate effect. Fayemi in a press statement on Friday signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, stated that the dissolution was in line with the State’s extant transition policy.
