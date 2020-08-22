News

Fayemi: Ekiti Assembly suspends LG chair over 2023 campaign poster

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Chairman of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Mr. Femi Ayodele, has been suspended by the state’s House of Assembly. The council boss was slammed with the suspension over alleged unsolicited presidential campaign publication for Governor Kayode Fayemi. The lawmakers’ passed the resolution yesterday, at the plenary sitting presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye. The motion for the suspension and investigation of the alleged unauthorized campaign publication was moved by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan and seconded by Mr Tajudeen Akingbolu, Ekiti West Constituency 1, APC. The motion was titled: ‘Calling for investigation into the alleged unsolicited and unauthorised campaign in the media in flagrant disregard to Extant Regulations by Chairman, Ikere Local Government Area, Mr. Femi Ayodele’. The assembly through the resolution committed the matter to its House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for investigation, while Ayodele was asked to step-aside pending the outcome of the matter. However, Afuye directed the concerned committee to report back to the assembly within one week, despite the fact that it adjourned it’s plenary to August 24.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Petrol: PPPRA set to review pricing template after 4yrs

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), has said the pricing template of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, would soon be reviewed to protect consumers from being overcharged.   Executive Secretary of PPPRA, Abdulkadir Saidu, who made this known over the weekend in Abuja, noted that the last review was carried out […]
News

No missing 48m barrels of crude oil–NNPC

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Asks NASS to commission forensic audit The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday, told the Senate that the claim by a news medium in the country that 48 million barrels of crude oil was missing, was false and misleading. The Corporation therefore, challenged the Senate to carry out a forensic audit on the claim at […]
News

Prince Harry: Social media stoking ‘crisis of hate’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Britain’s Prince Harry on Thursday said social media was stoking a “crisis of hate,” and he appealed to companies to rethink their roles in advertising on digital platforms. In an opinion piece for U.S. business magazine Fast Company headlined “Social media is dividing us. Together, we can redesign it,” Harry said that he and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: