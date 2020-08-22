Fayemi: Ekiti Assembly suspends LG chair over 2023 campaign poster

The Chairman of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Mr. Femi Ayodele, has been suspended by the state’s House of Assembly. The council boss was slammed with the suspension over alleged unsolicited presidential campaign publication for Governor Kayode Fayemi. The lawmakers’ passed the resolution yesterday, at the plenary sitting presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye. The motion for the suspension and investigation of the alleged unauthorized campaign publication was moved by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan and seconded by Mr Tajudeen Akingbolu, Ekiti West Constituency 1, APC. The motion was titled: ‘Calling for investigation into the alleged unsolicited and unauthorised campaign in the media in flagrant disregard to Extant Regulations by Chairman, Ikere Local Government Area, Mr. Femi Ayodele’. The assembly through the resolution committed the matter to its House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for investigation, while Ayodele was asked to step-aside pending the outcome of the matter. However, Afuye directed the concerned committee to report back to the assembly within one week, despite the fact that it adjourned it’s plenary to August 24.
