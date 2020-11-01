Fayemi, El-Rufai harp on need for restructuring Nigeria

The Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for the umpteenth time raised the need to restructure the country following persistent calls by a cross section of the country.

This is coming as his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, noted that there is need for states to be allowed some level of autonomy in the areas of revenue generation, local government autonomy and resource control.

Both leaders spoke at the 50th Anniversary of the Center for Historical Documentation and Research (Arewa House) Kaduna on Saturday.

Speaking on the topic, “Unfinished Greatness: Towards a More Perfect Union in Nigeria,” Governor Fayemi said: “Important as the power of leadership by example is, until and unless we re-compose the Nigerian State and make it to derive her original consent and legitimacy from the people, then we labour in vain.

The NGF Chairman also posited: “Those of us in public office may delude ourselves, but the events of the past few weeks have

Like this: Like Loading...