Fayemi, el-Rufai, Umahi, others for Business Hallmark town hall meeting

Business Hallmark Newspapers has announced that four Nigerian governors, ministers and heads of federal government agencies will attend its Public Policy Forum Townhall meeting on tackling Nigeria’s infrastructural deficit. Chairman of the forum, Chief Mark Wabara, said the meeting would analyze government policy, especially public policies. Speaking yesterday at a press conference in Lagos, Wabara said the town hall meeting will hold on May 25 in Abuja. He said the Business Hallmark Public Policy Forum was designed to engage in the arduous task of challenging the permissive ignorance of economic policy formulation and implementation. Wabara stated that the newspaper has brought to its various platforms of engagement; public lectures, townhall meetings and interviews, policymakers across the very broad divide of government, private sector, religion and civil society to analyse and elucidate on government policies, implementation details and its planned outcomes.

He commended the Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s achievements in infrastructural development across the country. He said: “In another eight weeks, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will be six years in office. Despite the global economic and environmental challenges, it seems to have laid a foundation for the nation’s industrial rebirth by its massive investments in key infrastructure.

