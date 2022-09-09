Fayemi elected President of Forum of Governors Regions/States of Africa

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum(NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has been elected President of the Forum of Governors of Regions/States of Africa at the body’s election held in Saidia, Morocco, on Friday.

Mr Oumarou Ousmanou, Governor of Northern Region of Cameroon was elected Vice President (Central Africa); while Prof. Peter Anyang Nyongo, Governor, Kisumu County, Kenya was elected Vice President (East Africa).

Mme Bouida Mbarka, President, Morrocan Council of Regions was elected Vice President (North Africa) and David Makhura, Premier, Gauteng Province, was also elected Vice President, Southern Africa.

Dr Fayemi, in his acceptance speech, described the victory as a burden of history, adding that leadership isn’t just a title but an instrument that should be used to influence policies that would impact positively on the people.

He said it was time Africans stopped agonising and start organising.

