Fayemi embarks on strategy to tackle crime in Ekiti

T he Ekiti State Government in an attempt to combat security Challenges bedeviling the state especially in recent times has organized an inter security agency workshop on Exercise Crocodile Smile VI.

The effort according to the government is a bid to enable security agencies to strengthen the security architecture and nip in the bud the menace of crime and criminality in the State.

The Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, declaring the Workshop open in Ado Ekiti, on Monday assured that more security personnel would be deployed to the nooks and corners of the State to fish out and prevent criminal el ements from perpetuating their nefarious activities during the yuletide season.

The Governor, who spoke through his Special Advisers on Security Matters, Brig-General Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd), stated that the interactive workshop would enable Heads of formations and units of various security agencies to identify and proffer solution to the missing gaps in battling banditry, armed robbery and kidnapping in the State.

Dr Fayemi, disclosed that after the workshops, more troop would be deployed to the nooks and corners of the state, especially areas considered as flash points to curtail armed robbery and kidnapping in order to ensure that lives and properties are better secured

