Fayemi eulogises Olumilua at Commendation Service

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has commended the late former Governor of the Old Ondo State, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua for ensuring that Ondo State was enlisted as an oil producing state during his tenure. Fayemi said the outstanding political-will and courageous action taken by Olumilua while presiding as a governor of the Old Ondo State between 1992 and1993 indeed led to revenue breakthrough engendering infrastructural face-lifting for the neighbouring state. Fayemi spoke yesterday during a commendation service held for the late Olumilua in Ado Ekiti. Olumilua, an indigene of Ikere Ekiti, died on 4th June, 2020. He was 80. The Old Ondo comprised the present Ondo and Ekiti States before the latter was carved out by the military regime of General Sanni Abacha in 1996.

Fayemi said: “One important legacy of the administration of Evangelist Olumilua as a governor was the eventual enlistment of Ondo State as an oil producing state. “He worked relentlessly to actualise this. He also facilitatedtheestablishmentof the Oil Minerals Producing and Development Commission (OMPADEC) in 1992. “He had a star-studded team and in fact, his then Attorney General, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) practically drafted the bill that established the commission. He worked hard to get the commission which has now been replaced with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).”

