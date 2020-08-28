Fayemi extols virtues of Olumilua as late former Ondo Gov interred

The late former Ondo State Governor, Evang. Bamidele Olumilua has been described as a leader who valued self-respect.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who made the remark, said Olumilua was never a contract-seeking individual seeking material acquisition.

The governor said the late Olumilua never wavered from speaking the truth to power owing to the fact that he was not materialistic or compromise his integrity through unnecessary drives for contracts and other enjoyments.

Fayemi spoke in Ikere Ekiti, on Friday, during an interdenominational burial procession held for the former Governor of the old Ondo State, Evangelist Bamidele Ishola Olumilua.

Olumilua, who died on August 4 at the age of 80, was the governor of the old Ondo State between 1992 and 1993, on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

At the ceremony, ace gospel musician, Evangelist Bola Are rendered songs to thrill the congregation at the church programme held at the chapel built within the premises of Great Expectations Hotel owned by the late All Progressives Congress (APC) leader along Ado-Akure highway in Ikere Ekiti.

Political heavyweights at the burial included: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), represented by the Presidential Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, as well as former Ekiti State Governors Segun Oni and Ayodele Fayose respectively among other important dignitaries across Nigeria and beyond.

In his sermon entitled ‘inevitability of death’, Pastor T.O. Falade of the Gospel Faith Mission International , described death as a debt everyone, rich or poor will pay to either gain eternity or hell fire.

