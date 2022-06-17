Fayemi, Fayose in proxy battle

In one breath they appear as friends, next they are at each other’s throats. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE writes on the familiar tussle for the soul of Ekiti State between Governor Kayode Fayemi and his predecessor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, ahead of tomorrow’s election

A lthough the incumbent governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his predecessor in office, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, are not on the ballot for tomorrow’s make-or-break governorship poll in the Fountain of Knowledge State, their interests and stakes, are, however, loud and conspicuous. While Fayemi is the stone behind the APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, his former Secretary to the State Government, Fayose, on the other hand, is the chief promoter of the candidate of the PDP, Bisi Kolawole, a former commissioner in his cabinet. Both Fayemi and Fayose have been holding the office of Ekiti State governor as a baton in a relay race and upon the emergence of their respective choices of interests, the two have been engaging in proxy battles and this is not the first time of such engagement.

The two candidates of PDP and APC will go into the electoral field with different backgrounds. One is a seasoned administrator and the other, is a grassroots politician. Oyebanji, the candidate of the APC had been in circulation around the corridors of Ekiti State Government House. After serving former Governor Niyi Adebayo as Special Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs, he was appointed as Chief of Staff, Government House during Governor Fayemi’s first term. On his part, Kolawole was the immediate past state chairman of PDP.

The historical jostle by Fayemi and Fayose shows that Fayose, who was impeached as governor in 2006, resurfaced ahead of the 2007 governorship rerun election in the state to pitch tent with Fayemi, who was the candidate of the now-defunct Action Congress (AC) against Engr. Segun Oni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The budding relationship became a useful alliance that led to the eventual victory of Fayemi at the rerun election as declared by the court. But not long after, the baton of interest tested the strength of their relationship and like a pack of cards, it crumbled. Fayose’s bid to contest for a senatorial seat on the platform of the AC was said to be opposed by the party’s hierarchy, reportedly instigated by Fayemi and other interests to favor Babafemi Ojudu. The refusal eventually led to his defection to the Labour Party where he lost to Ojudu.

The affair between them came to a head when Fayose decided to contest for the governorship seat against Fayemi in 2014, less than eight years after he was impeached from the same office. Afterward, the scrambling began, and several interests joined the fray and the battle eventually ended with Fayose coming tops.

Less than 24 hours after the emergence of Fayose, Fayemi conceded defeat and congratulated his successor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, after the June 21, 2014 governorship election in the state, the decision was taken in different strides. But the table turned again in 2018 as APC took its pound of flesh on PDP, to the extent that Fayose was forced to cry out that he was ‘under severe pain,’ alleging the APC was using the coercive instruments of federal power to influence the election in which he wanted to implant his then deputy, Olusola Eleka. Fayemi, who had resigned his appointment as Minister of Solid Mineral and Steel Development, eventually won the July 15, 2018 poll.

Outside the tensed politicking, the duo usually have some grounds of cordiality and solidarity. For example, Fayose surprised many analysts when he urged the three PDP senators from the state to support Fayemi in 2015 for his ministerial screening after being nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari. “An Ekiti man is an Ekiti man.

The Ekiti project belongs to all and everything must be done to support it. You must support him there. They should not go to the senate and oppose Kayode Fayemi, no, they must never do that,” Fayose, who was governor at the time, said. With the stage set for their proxies to slug it out, it is left to be seen whether the typical unpredictability of Ekiti politics which has shown a trend that since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999, no incumbent in Ekiti has either been able to succeed himself or install a successor will come to play. But head or tail, whoever wins the proxy war would keep his status as the last standing godfather and this election may be a final denouement of the rivalry between the two politicians.

