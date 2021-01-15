Fayemi flags off construction of 1,000 rural roads in Ekiti

Ek i t i S t a t e Governor,Dr John Kayode Fayemi on Thursday flagged off the construction of 1,000 kilometers of rural roads across the three senatorial districts in the state. The governor said the project was another dividend of democracy and part of the fulfillment of promises he made to the people of the state during the electioneering for the 2018 governorship election.

Fayemi who spoke through his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, in Ado-Ekiti explained that the roads, when constructed, would stimulate the grassroots economy, provide access to markets for farm produce and prevent post-harvest losses incurred by farmers.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the project is co-financed by the Ekiti State Government, the World Bank and the French Agency for Development (AFD) under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

The Governor was joined to officially flag off the construction by the National Coordinator of RAAMP, Engr. Aminu Bodinga Mohammed; Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu; Ekiti RAAMP Coordinator/Special Adviser on Roads, Hon. Sunday Adunmo; Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Bode Adetoyi; Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Prof. Adio Folayan and local government chairmen.

