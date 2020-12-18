News

Fayemi hails journalists over election of new executive members

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday saluted the state’s members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti over transparent election of new executives who would pilot affairs of the union for the next three years. He, however, reiterated the readiness of his administration to continue to partner with members of the pen professional with a view to lifting the state higher.

Fayemi, while congratulating thenewexecutivemembers, urged them to “fashion out ways of developing the union and make it proud.” However, the election held at the secretariat of the council located at Oke- Ori Omi, Ado-Ekiti, was anchored and supervised by Vice-President Zone B, Mr. Cosmos Oni, Ekiti state chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrades Olaide Olubuma and his counterparts from the Trade Union Congress ((TUC), Shola Adigun as well as the Chief Press Secretary to the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Yinka Oyebode.

Others were the pioneer chairman of Owena Press Limited (OPL), Publisher of the Hope Newspaper, Prince Kayode Oni, past chairmen of the Ekiti State council of the NUJ, official of state ministry of information as well as journalists from the twelve chapels in the state council. However, the newly executive members were Comrades Rotimi Ojomoyela from the correspondent chapel, elected for a second term as the Council Chairman, Ronke Samo as Vice-Chairman, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Kayode Babatuyi from Radio Nigeria (Secretary) and Ademola Atobaba from federated chapel.

