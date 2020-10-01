Fayemi hails Nigeria at 60, Ekiti 24

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 60th independence anniversary with a call to all and sundry to continue to make all necessary sacrifice that would ensure that the country attains the level of greatness envisaged by the founding fathers. Fayemi, in his goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, also congratulated Ekiti people on the 24th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum said though the country had remained one indivisible political entity despite the political and ethnic forces pulling her, Nigerians must continue to make concerted efforts to see the country of our dream come to full manifestation. The governor, who noted that change comes with pains before some fruitful gains, stated that all the challenges confronting the country were surmountable if all Nigerians participate actively and constructively in the process of nation building.

While describing Nigerians as a resilient people, Governor Fayemi said all hands must be on deck in building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation; adding that Nigerians must shun dissenting voices of division “at this time that we need to stand in brotherhood”.

He added that genuine agitations and grievances must always be addressed on the table of dialogue so that efforts put in place by the founding fathers of the nation do not end up as a waste, adding that a multiethnic nation like Nigeria must always embrace dialogue as a means of resolving differences.

