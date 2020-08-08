Fayemi has created enabling environment for tourism –Lanre-Ojo

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi has been commended for creating the enabling environment for the tourism sector to thrive in the state. His commitment to the sector was lauded by his Seniro Special Assistant on Tourism Development, Ambassador Wale Lanre-Ojo.

This is even as the SSA pledged to work with the newly inaugurated Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) Ekiti State chapter in furthering the development and promotion of tourism in the state, insisting that Ekiti has all that is required for tourism business to foster as the state government has made huge investment in the sector to attract private investors.

Lanre-Ojo made this known when he played host to the members of the body and its officials who were led on a courtesy visit to his office by the Vice President of FTAN South West, Otunba Ayo Olumoko, to present the newly created chapter to him. The SSA applauded Olumoko for his commitment to his office and various strides in ensuring that tourism gain a proper foothold in the South West. His visit to the state and the formal inauguration of Ekiti FTAN chapter, he said is a demonstration of his commitment to the sector.

He, therefore, pledged the commitment of the state government in working with the body towards the development and promotion of its activities and tourism, saying that: ‘‘Ekiti State government is ready and willing to reinforce, assist, support, cooperate and collaborate with FTAN at making sure that Ekiti State reap bountifully and participate judiciously in the global tourism economy.’’ According to him: ‘‘Governor Kayode Fayemi has planted his name in the tourism history of Ekiti State as the most tourism – friendly governor, who throughout his two-term placed Ekiti tourism in the front burner of global relevance and reference.’’

Some of the landmarks of the governor within the last two years, he said include: Revamping of the once moribund Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture, bringing back the defunct Ekiti State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, creating policies and legal framework for tourism and initiating of the legal framework on tourism and appointment of a senior special assistant on tourism development.

All of these, he said are testimonies of the governor’s vision and commitment at ensuring that tourism is accorded its rightful place in the state. Adding that the governor believes that tourism is better driven by the private sector hence, his devotion to creating the enabling environment for the private sector to invest in the sector and reap the benefits. Meanwhile, Olumoko also applauded the governor’s various strides and commitment to tourism, describing him as a purpose-driven governor with heart and soul of getting the best for his people.

“Of all the states in the South – West, Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has distinguished himself as tourism – friendly governor, who understands the import and essence of a fully developed tourism economy. Thus, his agrarian commitment to the development of the tourism sector.“

He commended the newly inaugurated executive council of Ekiti FTAN, describing it as one of the best: ‘‘I am glad also that Ekiti State is having one of the best set of first-grade executive members from the academia, practitioner, security and stakeholders.

I am also confident that with these seasoned and experienced men and women in the industry, Ekiti is set to make a statement in the comity of tourism states.’’ With this, he said the state chapter will go places even as he called for a mutual working relationship between it and the state government.

‘‘With a synergy of purpose between the two, tourism business in Ekiti will jet up to the sky,’’ said Olumoko, who is also the CEO/MD of Infogem Nigeria Limited. Members of the executive council include: Dr. Oluwole Ajayi, Special Adviser; Dr. Abioye Adedipe, Coordinator; Jide Fajuyi, Secretary; Deolu Oyebode, Mobilization, Communication and Marketing; Kolapo Temitope, Assistant MCM; Busayo Owajoba , State Treasurer; Dr. A. Tume, Inter-governmental Relations to the SSA Tourism Development.

