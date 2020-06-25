Fayemi: I wasn’t denied access to President

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has denied being denied access to President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock on Tuesday.

In a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi said an online report by a national newspaper that his mission to the State House failed was misleading.

He alleged that the report was sponsored and fabricated against him by a senior aide of the president.

He said: “For the purpose of clarity, it is important to state that the report was clearly a misleading one designed to cast aspersion on the person of Governor Fayemi and create an impression that the NGF chairman is an unwanted visitor at the Villa.

“The largely unsubstantiated report was filled with bile, childish and unexplainable fury that signified nothing, just like a tale fit only for the tabloids.

“We therefore implore the general public to disregard the highly illogical concoction that was served as an exclusive story.

“In setting the record straight, we hereby state unequivocally that Governor Fayemi had no plan or reason to see Mr. President on Tuesday late afternoon as maliciously presented in the report.

“The governor had earlier seen Mr. President at noon in company of three of his colleagues – governors Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa). Also present at that meeting were the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami. Governor Fayemi was in the Villa later in the afternoon to see the COS and State Chief of Protocol (SCOP).

“The Ekiti State governor was never denied any opportunity to see President Buhari as he did not ask to see the president and neither did he go with Chief Giadom.”

Oyebode noted further: “We are aware of surreptitious efforts to demonise and blackmail Governor Fayemi on account of the challenges the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is undergoing.

“We have tried not to join issues with the barrage of falsehood, personality attacks and campaign of calumny against Governor Fayemi on social media in the last two weeks, because it is not in Dr. Fayemi’s character to engage in unintelligent rabblerousing in the media.

“As a principled democrat, Dr. Fayemi is committed to fighting for the principles of democracy within the political party he laboured with other notable Nigerians to birth. It is normal for political leaders to be in disagreement, but it should not lead to campaigns of calumny based on falsehood.

“Governor Fayemi’s position on the APC crisis has been to consistently subsume his views in the position of the Progressives Governors’ Forum as expressed by the chairman.

“He has not spoken on the party crisis in any public forum, but continue to urge all members and lovers of the party to exercise restraint and support the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders desirous of resolution to give peace a chance.”

Like this: Like Loading...