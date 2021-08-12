Fayemi imposes restrictions as Ekiti records 180 COVID-19 cases

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has confirmed the state has recorded 180 COVID-19 cases since last month. The governor therefore imposed restrictions on social, religious, political gatherings across the state and directed transporters to reduce the number of passengers by half to curtail the third wave Fayemi, represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani, on Tuesday said in Ado-Ekiti all efforts must be geared towards stopping further spread of the deadly variant in the state. According to him, the state recorded 95 cases in July and frighteningly 85 cases this month.

He said: “It is my duty to inform you that Ekiti State is experiencing an unwelcome increase in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases. In the month of July, we recorded 95 cases, and we have now recorded 85 cases in the first week of August. 85 cases in just six days!

“We are obviously experiencing the third wave with more cases than we experienced in the second wave in March. Besides, with the introduction of the Delta strain of the Covid-19 virus in the country and the recent evidence of its community transmission as reported by NCDC, it is imperative for us to enforce our existing COVID-19 regulations more strictly to safeguard the health of our people.

