Fayemi inaugurates First Private Cemetery in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has inaugurated a 260,000 capacity first private cemetery in the state. The governor said the development will boost human health protection and curtail environmental problem. Fayemi spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti, while inaugurating the ‘CitiGate Park and Gardens Cemetery’ located at Eminrin area of the state capital. Fayemi, represented by the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Iyabo Fakunle- Okieimen, said the smooth take off of the business was a testimony that Ekiti is encouraging private investors to invest their hard-earned monies in the state . The governor said: “With this investment by a private body, Ekiti is no longer a rural setting . In USA, Britain and other European countries, you can’t just bury your deads at home. Aside the fact that it causes ground water pollution, it devalues our buildings and reduces its aesthetic values. “This is a public-private initiative, but will be driven largely by the private owners. We appeal to the drivers of this business to try and replicate this across the 16 local governments of Ekiti State, so that our late parents can be buried easily in cemeteries that are neater and well laid out.
Related Articles
COVID-19: Niger gov signs executive order for face mask use
The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the State to prepare an executive order for the enforcement of compulsory use of face Mask in the State following the surge in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the State. The directive followed the holistic briefing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PDP, APC bicker over alleged plan by Fayemi to cede Ekiti land for ranching
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has raised the alarm over alleged plan by the State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to offer sizeable portions of Ekiti land to Fulani herders for ranching. The party claimed that it is part of the plan to advance Fayemi’s presidential ambition in 2023. However, the ruling All […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Omon excels in real estate marketing
-gets Highbridge car award Renowned interior decorator, Rachael Omon Oijagbah, said she has nothing to loose if she ditched her interior decoration business in preference to real estate marketing. Omon, who is the Managing Director of RichAdams Interior Design LTD, has just won herself a Toyota Corolla 2005 model, courtesy of HighBrigde Homes Limited, for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)