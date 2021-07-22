News

Fayemi inaugurates First Private Cemetery in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has inaugurated a 260,000 capacity first private cemetery in the state. The governor said the development will boost human health protection and curtail environmental problem. Fayemi spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti, while inaugurating the ‘CitiGate Park and Gardens Cemetery’ located at Eminrin area of the state capital. Fayemi, represented by the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Iyabo Fakunle- Okieimen, said the smooth take off of the business was a testimony that Ekiti is encouraging private investors to invest their hard-earned monies in the state . The governor said: “With this investment by a private body, Ekiti is no longer a rural setting . In USA, Britain and other European countries, you can’t just bury your deads at home. Aside the fact that it causes ground water pollution, it devalues our buildings and reduces its aesthetic values. “This is a public-private initiative, but will be driven largely by the private owners. We appeal to the drivers of this business to try and replicate this across the 16 local governments of Ekiti State, so that our late parents can be buried easily in cemeteries that are neater and well laid out.

