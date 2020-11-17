Fayemi inaugurates judicial panel to tackle land grabbing

Ekiti state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has expressed determination to eradicate land grabbing in the state as he inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Land and Related matters yesterday.

Addressing members of the committee during inauguration at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Ado- Ekiti, Fayemi explained that the committee would work based on Executive Order 008 in furtherance of the government’s desire to undertake sustainable land reform in the state.

The committee chaired by a Judge of the High Court, Justice Adekunle Adeyeye, also has Justice Johnson Remi Olorunleke and Ifedapo Osadola as members while Tosanbami Odudu is secretary.

Dr Fayemi said the rate at which people engage in sharp practices to secure land by whatever means has become worrisome to government, adding that government officials and other members of the society who collude with other agents to grab government and individual or family land would hence forth be prosecuted.

He noted that one major challenge that government faces is the increasing cases of land grabbing and other fraudulent land transaction across the state adding that in an effort to curb the unlawful activities of land grabbing, government enacted the Ekiti state property protection anti-land grabbing law of 2019 objective of which was to prohibit forceful entry, violent and fraudulent conduct in relation to landed property in the state.

Fayemi said: “I have since received the report of the visit of the Hon. Attorney-General and it is obvious that our approach to land reform must be immediate, firm and strategic, if we are to achieve our objectives.

