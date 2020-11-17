News

Fayemi inaugurates judicial panel to tackle land grabbing

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

Ekiti state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has expressed determination to eradicate land grabbing in the state as he inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Land and Related matters yesterday.

 

Addressing members of the committee during inauguration at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Ado- Ekiti, Fayemi explained that the committee would work based on Executive Order 008 in furtherance of the government’s desire to undertake sustainable land reform in the state.

 

The committee chaired by a Judge of the High Court, Justice Adekunle Adeyeye, also has Justice Johnson Remi Olorunleke and Ifedapo Osadola as members while Tosanbami Odudu is secretary.

 

Dr Fayemi said the rate at which people engage in sharp practices to secure land by whatever means has become worrisome to government, adding that government officials and other members of the society who collude with other agents to grab government and individual or family land would hence forth be prosecuted.

 

He noted that one major challenge that government faces is the increasing cases of land grabbing and other fraudulent land transaction across the state adding that in an effort to curb the unlawful activities of land grabbing, government enacted the Ekiti state property protection anti-land grabbing law of 2019 objective of which was to prohibit forceful entry, violent and fraudulent conduct in relation to landed property in the state.

 

Fayemi said: “I have since received the report of the visit of the Hon. Attorney-General and it is obvious that our approach to land reform must be immediate, firm and strategic, if we are to achieve our objectives.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC: PGF calls on Buhari, govs to expedite delivery of electoral promises

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the leaders of the party to expedite action on the delivery of electoral promises made to Nigerians.   This charge came on the heels of fuel pump price and electricity tariff increase. In a teleconference meeting, the governors […]
News

2023: Group wants Igbo presidency in memory of Zik, Okpara, civil war victims

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Spokesman of the Pan- Nigeria Presidency of Igbo Extraction Coalition, (PANPIEC), the umbrella body championing the Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction in 2023, Prince Uche Erondu, yesterday pleaded with stakeholders to ensure the next President of Nigeria came from the South-East in particular and Igbo land in general.   Erondu stated that the spirit of […]
News

Reopening: Kebbi schools comply with COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Following directives given by both state and federal governments over reopening of schools, Kebbi State schools yesterday complied with the directives as they throw open their gates to receive students after a long period of lockdown occasioned COVID-19.   Our correspondents who visited some public and private schools across the state, gathered that the students […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: