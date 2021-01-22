Fayemi inaugurates N5bn snail farm

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday inaugurated a-N5billion World Second largest snail farm in the state. The N5billion project is the initiative of Dem Eli Farms and Merchandise through the expertise of Farmkonnect. Inaugurating the snail farm which would be the biggest on Africa continent, Fayemi said the decision would serve as another testimony to the commitment of his administration in making Ekiti a destination of choice for investors. The farm located at OkemesiEkitiinEkitiWestLocal Governmentareaof thestate, iscalled”EgbejaSnailVillage.”

The governor, who disclosed that the farm would provide 5,000 job opportunities when completed, assured residents that no stone would be left unturned by his administration in making Ekiti a commercial hub in order to boost agric-business. The governor also expressed determination of his government in commissioning many agric-businesses this year, sayingthiswasevidentin hisdemonstrationatattracting over$100millionPublic-Private drivenagro- alliedinvestments toEkitiintwoyears. Fayemi said: “This project is the first of its kind in Ekiti. It will stock 2.6 million snails for production of snail and slime for export into the international market. To us it will provide easy market and foreign exchange earnings as wellasgenerateemployments for our teeming youth.

“The production of Snail andslimeinexportablequantitieswillautomaticallyputEkiti on the world map. At completion, no fewer than 5,000 jobs willbeprovidedforouryouths while also supporting our vision for youth empowerment andtechnologytransfer.

