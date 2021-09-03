News

Fayemi inaugurates traditional rulers’ council

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has disclosed plans by his administration to commence the enforcement of the twoyear regency tenure law to dissuade royal legal tussles that usually characterize the appointment of traditional rulers in some towns. He stated this on Thursday at the inauguration of the council of traditional rulers under the chairmanship of the Onisan of Isan Ekiti, Oba GabrielAdejuwon, attheGovernor’s Office, Ado Ekiti. Fayemi called for alternative dispute resolution methods in resolving such tussles instead of resorting to endless litigation.

He said; “Our people shouldlearntotolerateoneanotherbyexploringAlternative Dispute Resolutions. There is a need to restore our value and sustain the dignity of our cherished and revered traditional institution. Henceforth, we will endeavour to enforce legislation with respect to the tenure of regencyin the state.” The governor commended the immediate past Chairman of the council, Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Ajibade Alabi, for his service to the state and for fostering cooperation and collaboration with government on all fronts.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, explained that the reconstitution of the council and appointment of a new chairman followed the expiration of the two-year tenure of Oba Alabi in accordance with the provision of Section 2 (3) of the Council of Traditional Rulers Law, No 3 of 2000.

