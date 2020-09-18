Fayemi inaugurates youth devt committee

…as PDP tackles gov over killings, kidnapping

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has declared that youth empowerment is a panacea for curbing crime in the society. The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to youth development and empowerment agenda. The governor, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti at the inauguration of State Youth Development Committee, said his administration was not unmindful of the challenges such as unemployment and poverty among others which the youth were facing.

Fayemi, who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Biodun Omoleye said his government was currently making deliberate efforts to address some of the challenges through various intervention programmes in different sectors as his administration decided to set up the youth committee in order to harness various potential embedded in the youths and position them as the future of the nation. He said: “As a government, we believe that they are the future of any nation, hence the need to give them adequate attention under our administration.

If youth are empowered, crime rate in the society will drastically reduce. And idle hand is the devil’s workshop, so they say. “As a responsive and responsible government, we deliberately ensure that the youth is equitably represented in this administration by engaging many political office holders who are below the age of 45 years, and placing them in key positions. The step is to promote youth development through activities and experiences that will help them develop socially, ethically, emotionally, physically, and with cognitive competencies.” Meanwhile, opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has tackled Fayemi on unending security challenges being faced in the state, saying the governor must wake up from his slumber.

Like this: Like Loading...