Fayemi laments COVID-19 impact on recruitment of job seekers

Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday lamented his administration’s inability to go ahead with planned recruitment exercise aimed at accommodating job seekers following outbreak of coronavirus ravaging the country. Fayemi, who disclosed this yesterday said the sudden pandemic outbreak had prevented the state government from issuing appointment letters to successful job seekers in the last recruitment exercise held in the state. Besides, Fayemi, who advised youths to always shun rape, drug abuse and other criminal tendencies capable of jeopardizing their future, saying that the youth, who constituted 36 per cent of Ekiti population must exhibit courage, skillfulness, industry and run away from vices that would derail their potential.

The government, had last year December began a process for the recruitment of over 2,000 job seekers into the civil service and primary schools as part of effort to check unemployment in the state. The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti yesterday at the 2020 edition of the International Youth Day with the theme ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’ organised by the office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Biodun Omoleye, enjoined the job seekers not to be discouraged by the delay. Fayemi said: “By now, those who were successful in the recruitment exercise ought to have got their appointment letters but because of this COVID-19 issue. “We shall take all necessary actions on this as soon as this pandemic is over.”

