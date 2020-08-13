News

Fayemi laments COVID-19 impact on recruitment of job seekers

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday lamented his administration’s inability to go ahead with planned recruitment exercise aimed at accommodating job seekers following outbreak of coronavirus ravaging the country. Fayemi, who disclosed this yesterday said the sudden pandemic outbreak had prevented the state government from issuing appointment letters to successful job seekers in the last recruitment exercise held in the state. Besides, Fayemi, who advised youths to always shun rape, drug abuse and other criminal tendencies capable of jeopardizing their future, saying that the youth, who constituted 36 per cent of Ekiti population must exhibit courage, skillfulness, industry and run away from vices that would derail their potential.

The government, had last year December began a process for the recruitment of over 2,000 job seekers into the civil service and primary schools as part of effort to check unemployment in the state. The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti yesterday at the 2020 edition of the International Youth Day with the theme ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’ organised by the office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Biodun Omoleye, enjoined the job seekers not to be discouraged by the delay. Fayemi said: “By now, those who were successful in the recruitment exercise ought to have got their appointment letters but because of this COVID-19 issue. “We shall take all necessary actions on this as soon as this pandemic is over.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We handled coronavirus outbreak better than US, Canadian PM says

Posted on Author Reporter

  Canada handled the novel coronavirus outbreak better than many of its allies, including the United States, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday, in a rare public comment on the faltering U.S. effort. Canada – with a population one-tenth the size of the United States – has so far recorded 8,711 deaths and 106,167 […]
News

Uzodinma assures Imo communities of democracy dividends

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has assured communities in the state of accelerated development during his tenure while urging them to be part of the vision to develop the state and make it prosperous. Uzodimma spoke at the weekend when leadership of Nkwerre Aborigines Development Town Union paid him a solidarity visit at […]
News

Climate change may cause increased yellow fever deaths in Africa

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Changing temperature and rainfall across Africa could increase yellow fever deaths by up to 25 per cent by 2050. Scientists at the Imperial College London and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have attributed this to a new modelling of the burden of yellow fever. The results of the modelling are published in the journal ‘eLife’. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: