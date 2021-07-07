Fayemi lauds Ekiti elders for providing intellectual support in governance

EkitiStateGovernor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday described the effectiveness of his administration as the outcome of the intellectualdriveprovidedby senior citizens in the state. The governor said constructive criticism coupled with advisory roles by the Ekiti Council of Elders had been the source of stability of his administration. Fayemi spoke in Ado Ekiti, while flagging-off the construction of ‘Ekiti Elders People’s Resort and Wellness Centre,’ to provide comfort and long life for the senior citizens. The governor revealed that the project, which was to boost the psychosocial and mental alertness of the elders when completed, was an initiative of the Federal Government via the office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in partnership with the state.
