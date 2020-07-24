Fayemi lauds health workers’ resilience, seeks prayers for COVID-19 status

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has lauded resilience of health workers in the state, urging them to continue with their determination to stamp out COVID-19 pandemic from the state. Besides, Fayemi, who spoke from self-isolation yesterday following COVID- 19 positive status, sought residents’ prayers to resume work in earnest, saying coronavirus was real. The governor, who had on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to announced that the third results of his COVID-19 tests had turned out positive had gone into self- isolation immediately. In a video clip released by his aides, Fayemi appreciated residents for their outpouring of love, prayers and solidarity since he made the announcement. He said: “This morning, I shared on my twitter handle about my COVID-19 results which came out positive.

