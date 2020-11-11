News

Fayemi lauds police, others for reduced crime, restates commitment to reforms

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has described the level of professionalism being displayed by officers and men of the Nigeria Police, Ekiti State Command as responsible for relatively low level of destruction during the recent #ENDSARS’ protest in the state compared to mayhem experienced in other parts of the country. Fayemi stated this yesterday while addressing officers and men of the State Police Command during a solidarity visit to their Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti to commiserate with some of them who were victims of the ENDSARS protest.

The governor, who reiterated his commitment to police reforms and welfare, said he was working with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, on how to develop a framework of engagement with police officers across the 36 states on matters bothering on police efficiency, accountability and responsiveness.

He, however, urged officers who were injured, molested or lost personal properties before or during the #EndSARS protest to file their petitions before the State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for justice and compensation as the panel was not out to witch-hunt anybody.

The governor, who was accompanied by the Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Wale Fapohunda and the Special Adviser on Security Matters, Brig-General Ebenezer Ogundana, commiserated with the Ekiti State Commissioner for Police, Tunde Mobayo over attacks on police personnel and destruction of some stations and operational vehicles. Fayemi said: “We have had a very unfortunate experience across the length and breadth of the Country, some will even argue that our experience here is mild in comparison to what transpired in other parts of the country. But I think the mildness of the situation in Ekiti could be traced to the manner, the responsibility, tact and restraint that you applied as police officers and men in dealing with the #EndSARS protesters in the state. “Any officer of the Police Force that the panel clearly confirmed to have been a victim of attack would also be a beneficiary of the compensation that we have put in place because you cannot be protecting us and be at the risk of your own life in the course of protecting others. “I have been in discussion with the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector General of Police has also informed me that he is sending a team to go round those places that were affected and to come up with a report, we would await his own report and synergize our actions in order to ensure we put those police stations back to use within shortest possible time.”

