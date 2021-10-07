Metro & Crime

Fayemi loses Media Aide, Oluwalana, mourns demise

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has mourned the demise of his Senior Special Assistant (Media) on Party Matters, Elder Sam Oluwalana. The late Elder Oluwalana passed on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti after a brief illness. The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, saidthe death of Elder Oluwalana was not only painful, butveryshockinganddevastating. HedescribedElderOluwalana’s demise as a huge loss to the state government, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his native Omuo Ekiti which he served conscientiously and diligently in his lifetime.

Dr. Fayemi also described the deceased as a thoroughbred journalist who achieved fame in his chosen profession by dint of hard work before he continued his service to his state of origin through politics. The governor recalled memo- rable engagements he had with thelateElderOluwalanaduring his journalism days in prominent media organisations like the now rested NEXT Newspapers, The Guardian and National Mirror newspapers where the deceased demonstrated deep knowledge of the job. Dr. Fayemi noted the late Elder Oluwalana brought vibrancytotheEkitiAPCthrough positive projection of the party’s activities between 2019 till he breathed his last. He further described the late Elder Oluwalana as “a resourceful member “of his administration’s Communications Team “whosecontributionswouldcontinue to linger in the memories of his colleagues, admirers and the entire people of the state.”

