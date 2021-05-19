News

Fayemi mourns Aladejana, ex-chair Ekiti SUBEB

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has mourned the death of former Chairman, Ekiti State SUBEB and currently Special Adviser on Basic Education, Prof. Francisca Aladejana. Aladejana, who was provost of the College of Education, Ikere- Ekiti, during the first tenure of the Fayemi administration, died on Monday at the age of 62. The governor said he received the news of the death of the eminent scholar with shock and a deep sense of loss.

