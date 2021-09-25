Fayemi names 3 GMs, 16 executive sec

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of three General Managers and 16 Executive Secretaries in the state civil service. The governor said the decision was an attempt to further position the government for better service. A statement yesterday by the Chief press secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, listed the new General Managers as- Dr. Charles Doherty, Dr. Gilbert Ayodele Seluwa and Mr. James Kayode Ajayi. The new Executive Secretaries according to the statement are: Mr. Emmanuel Alani Daramola ,Mr. Isaac Segun Olusola ,Mr. Abel Adebayo Adenigba ,Mr. Francis Bamisaye Omotoso, Mr. Aderemi Oladele Ogunsemoyin,Mr. Michael Adedayo Olajide ,Mrs. Modupe Olufunke Falade ,Mrs. Olabisi Funmilayo Fatoba,Mr. Adegboyega Morakinyo ,Mrs.
Police review officers’ welfare packages
The police authorities have said that the review of welfare packages for officers and men of the Nigerian Police is ongoing. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Mr. Moses Jitoboh stated this in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, yesterday during the tour of police formations that were recently attacked in […]
Concerned Northern Elders: Insecurity may hinder funding of budget
Our Reporter Some Northern elders, under the auspices of Coalition of Concerned Northern Elders for Peace and Development (COCONEPD), have expressed fears that the state of insecurity in the North East, may hamper the successful funding of the 2021 budget. This was as Elders also reiterated their earlier call on President Muhammadu Buhari, to relieve the […]
Court to resident doctors: Suspend strike, return to work immediately
The National Industrial Court has ordered resident doctors to suspend their strike action and go back to work immediately, pending the determination of the substantive suit. All parties have also been asked to return to the negotiating table. Justice Bashar Alkali made the order on Friday while ruling on an application by the Federal […]
