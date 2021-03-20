Fayemi orders refund of money collected for recruitment material

The Ekiti State government yesterday, said Governor Kayode Fayemi has directed the immediate refund of money paid by successful candidates in the recruitment exercise conducted by the State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) for the purchase of the Teaching Service Manual, Service Record and Job Cards among others.

The Chairman of TESCOM, Hon. Babatunde Abegunde, disclosed this in Ado Ekiti. Abegunde described the directive as a signal to the commitment of the governor to the welfare of the people in the State. Abegunde, who debunked an alleged insinuation by an online publication, declared that the State Government was very fair and sincere in the recruitment exercise, adding that “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant economic downturn as well as the ENDSARS protest stalled the process.” He explained that “the commission commenced the process by mid-2020, “adding that “the target could not be met because of the lockdown and other effects of the global pandemic and the ENDSARS protest.”

He explained that TESCOM projected the recruitment exercise, which consists of both written examination and interviews in phases for administrative and economic convenience. According to him, “the process of appointing the first batch of 400 teachers started in October 2019, and was concluded in November, 2020. “The process for recruiting the second batch of 100 teachers, commenced immediately after the first set of appointees was posted to school with the invitation of shortlisted candidates for documentation.”

Like this: Like Loading...