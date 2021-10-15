News

Fayemi: Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, El-Rufai speak on economic growth

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Governors Babajide Sanwo- Olu (Lagos), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo) were in Ekiti State yesterday to discuss the country’s economic growth. The discussion formed part of the activities slated to mark the 3rd year anniversary of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Osinbajo stressed the importance of investments to boost Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of states. The discussion tagged Ekiti Economic and Investment Summi christened ‘Fountain Summit 2021’ was organised by the state government. Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu, Obaseki and El-Rufai advocated a vibrant policing system for protection of life and property and in turn achieve investment drive. They said governors should be allowed to take charge of security in the interest of development and wellbeing of the people. Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was represented by his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, with members of the business community and diplomatic corps in attendance.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike: NDDC gave opposition N10bn to stop my re-election

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday alleged that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) released the sum of N10 billion to politicians battling to stop his reelection in 2019. Wike, who spoke during a live television interview in Port Har-court, said he was not surprised over the alleged fraud at the NDDC, stressing that the […]
News

Senate passes sexual harassment bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David

•It guarantees safety of our students – Lawan The Senate yesterday passed a bill for an Act to prevent, prohibit and redress sexual harassment of students in the nation’s tertiary educational institutions. The bill, which was sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege (APC – Delta Central), passed the third reading […]
News Top Stories

Banks’ Q2 credit to private sector now N18.82trn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Commercial banks in Nigeria extended credit facilities totalling N18.82 trillion to the private sector in the second quarter of this year, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed. This represented an increase of 1.9 per cent compared with N18.49 trillion recorded in the first quarter. Year-on-year, the banks’ credit to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica