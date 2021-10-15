Fayemi: Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, El-Rufai speak on economic growth

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Governors Babajide Sanwo- Olu (Lagos), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo) were in Ekiti State yesterday to discuss the country’s economic growth. The discussion formed part of the activities slated to mark the 3rd year anniversary of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Osinbajo stressed the importance of investments to boost Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of states. The discussion tagged Ekiti Economic and Investment Summi christened ‘Fountain Summit 2021’ was organised by the state government. Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu, Obaseki and El-Rufai advocated a vibrant policing system for protection of life and property and in turn achieve investment drive. They said governors should be allowed to take charge of security in the interest of development and wellbeing of the people. Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was represented by his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, with members of the business community and diplomatic corps in attendance.

