News

Fayemi pays tributes as NOUN’s VC is buried

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday paid glowing tribute as the former and pioneer Vice-Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Afolabi Ojo, was buried. Ojo, a Professor of Geography and indigene of Ado-Ekiti, died recently at the age of 90.

Speaking at his burial procession held at the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Ado-Ekiti, Fayemi described Ojo as one of the country’s finest and Iconic scholars, who promoted scholarship during his lifetime. He said that Ojo’s sterling qualities and unrivaled academic attainments coupled with unassailable integrity earned him the NOUN’s VC under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The governor added that the people of the state and Ado Ekiti community would deeply miss Ojo’s patriotic zeal and sense of industry, which he said was largely responsible for the national and global respects he commanded as an academic.

He said: “Prof. Ojo remained one of the best academics Ekiti ever produced. He was patriotic not only as a scholar, but as a community man. “He was in the first generation of the Ekiti academics, which earned him a reputation worldwide.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Hong Kong bans gatherings of more than two people after spike in COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Hong Kong has banned gatherings of more than two people as countries across the world try to control new coronavirus outbreaks. The Chinese territory has also banned restaurant dining and introduced rules making it mandatory to wear masks in public places after a spike in locally-transmitted coronavirus cases over the past three weeks, reports Sky News. Authorities […]
News

Biden expected to announce presidential running mate this week

Posted on Author Reporter

  Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has interviewed the finalists to be his running mate and his campaign is readying to announce his choice as soon as this week, a person familiar with the process told Reuters. Biden and his potential vice president will formally accept the party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention, scheduled […]
News

2023: PDP BoT wants united, stronger party

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for unity among party members ahead the 2023 general election. The board met in Abuja on Wednesday to review the activities in the party. BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, in a statement at the end of the meeting, said the board welcomes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: