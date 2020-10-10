Fayemi pays tributes as NOUN’s VC is buried

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday paid glowing tribute as the former and pioneer Vice-Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Afolabi Ojo, was buried. Ojo, a Professor of Geography and indigene of Ado-Ekiti, died recently at the age of 90.

Speaking at his burial procession held at the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Ado-Ekiti, Fayemi described Ojo as one of the country’s finest and Iconic scholars, who promoted scholarship during his lifetime. He said that Ojo’s sterling qualities and unrivaled academic attainments coupled with unassailable integrity earned him the NOUN’s VC under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The governor added that the people of the state and Ado Ekiti community would deeply miss Ojo’s patriotic zeal and sense of industry, which he said was largely responsible for the national and global respects he commanded as an academic.

He said: “Prof. Ojo remained one of the best academics Ekiti ever produced. He was patriotic not only as a scholar, but as a community man. “He was in the first generation of the Ekiti academics, which earned him a reputation worldwide.”

