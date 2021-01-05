News Top Stories

Fayemi pays unscheduled visit to offices

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commended civil servants in the state for their dedication and commitment towards achieving the lofty goals of his administration.

 

The governor stated this yesterday during an unscheduled visit to offices within the Governor’s Office and the Secretariat Complex, Ado-Ekiti, in solidarity with the workers who just resumed for the New Year.

 

The governor, who was accompanied on the visit by the Head of Service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi and some top officials, said he was out to motivate the workers for better service delivery in 2021. Some of the offices visited include those of the Deputy Governor, Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, Cabinet Services, General Administration and all the ministries and parastatals located at the State Secretariat Complex.

 

Fayemi explained that the visit, which is an annual routine, was aimed at expressing solidarity, support and love for them as the engine room of government. He called on all workers to continue to support his administration by sharing in his vision of restoring Ekiti values and repositioning the state for greater achievement in 2021.

 

The governor commended the Head of Service, Babafemi, for maintaining clean environment in all the offices visited despite the fact that junior workers were still working from home. “I try to do this from time to time. This is the first day at work in the year 2021. I’m sure all workers are excited to be back at work in spite of the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and I felt it would be good to come around and give them solidarity and support.

 

“Although, we have the bulk of our workers working from home, Levels 1-12 and the people that I have met at work today now are from levels 13-17 and the senior officials, the Permanent Secretaries.

 

“What is important is for us to have a shared vision, I tried to articulate that vision in my New Year’s speech, what we need to deliver at the end of 2021, so that we are all on the same page and the commissioners and permanent secretaries as drivers in their ministries are clear about the objectives and goals of government and the priorities that we have.

 

“Coming around and seeing the way the premises have been taken care of, I have to give kudos to the head of service, there is no ministry that I have been to that is not very clean, that means there is a shared vision that we all must have, being the land of honour that we are and you know what they say about cleanliness being next to godliness. “Two is the dedication, the commitment of the staff that I’ve seen today.

 

They are either at their management meeting or discussing other issues in relation to the progress and development of our state, I must commend them for that. So, that’s really the reason why I’ve chosen to do this and I do it almost at the beginning of every year to let our workers know that I am with them, I would support them, but they also have to give back to the people of the state,” the governor added.

