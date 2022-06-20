Fayemi, PGF congratulate residents for electing Oyebanji

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu, have commended Ekiti electorate for making the choice of electing the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Saturday’s election, Biodun Oyebanji.

The governors said the step indicates that Ekiti people know what is best for them. They spoke yesterday in Ikogosi Ekiti, Oyebanji’s country home in Ekiti West Local Government, while presenting election results and declaration sheets to the candidate.

Bagudu was the chairman, APC National Campaign Committee of the party, while Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, was the campaign manager for the election.

Presenting the documents, Fayemi described the victory as exciting, applauding President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Progressives Governors’ Forum, for their support during the electoral battle.

