Fayemi pledges commitment to community projects

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has promisedthathisadministrationwouldensurecompletion andsustenance of 675 Community and Social Development micro projects (CSDP) across rural communities in the state within the time frame. Fayemigavetheassurance yesterday while receiving the National Coordinator of Community and Social Development project (CSDP), Dr. Adulkarim Obaje and his team in Ado-Ekiti during a monitoring and documentation tour of CSDP projects in the South-West.

The governor, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, explained that community project was one of the five pillars of his administration as entrenched in agricultural and rural development agenda. He said the Community and Social Development Project had brought governance closer to the people at the grassroots as this had enabled the people not only to participate in the conception, implementation and supervision of the projects but also took ownership of such projects.

Like this: Like Loading...