Fayemi prioritises security, workers’ welfare in 2021

Ekiti State Government has reinstated its intention to create a safe environment for investment for residents in the New Year. To this effect, Governor Kayode Fayemi has announced plans to launch a ‘Safety City Project’ to combat all forms of kidnapping, banditry, robbery and other social vices in the state.

Fayemi, in order to achieve smooth relationship between workers and the government, said he would fulfill promises to recruit over 1,500 new employees into the teaching, healthcare and various cadres of the civil service as well as paying all outstanding salaries, promotion and pension arrears due to active and retired civil servants.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti in a statewide broadcast to residents commemorating the celebration of the New Year, the governor said the establishment of a security network, codenamed ‘Amotekun’, was to strengthen security. Fayemi said he would continue to support the police, military, DSS, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), NDLEA and Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), with logistics and coordination to secure the state.

He said: “The new year will witness the launch of our Safe City project as well as other initiatives aimed at boosting security and safety in the state.” On ways to put smiles on the faces of Ekiti workers, Fayemi said the government had commenced negotiations on the implementation of consequential adjustment for officers from levels seven, which he stated had been stalled by the outbreak of COVID – 19 pandemic.

The governor added: “Those negotiations resumed last month for eventual resolution. I once again assure our esteemed workers and retirees that all the inherited salaries, pensions and gratuities are not bad debts.

All the inherited arrears will be cleared one after the other as things improve for our dear state.” Fayemi said in government’s deliberate effort to bring government closer to the grassroots, “we revisited the issue of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) that were created from the existing local government areas in the state, on June 26, 2014.

