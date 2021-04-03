Fayemi promises govt supports for NYSC Presidential Award winners

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has assured the three indigenes of the State that received the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Presidential Award of Excellence and Remarkable Achievement of government’s support. Dr Fayemi made this known yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, when he received the award winners in his office.

He remarked that they had been able to demonstrate leadership and compassion in their various Places of Primary Assignments (PPA) during their service year, which was the major criteria for their consideration for the Presidential honour. The award winners: Kolawole Toba, Ayodele Olubusayo and Seriki Adetutu who served in Adamawa, Bauchi and Oyo States respectively were commended by the Governor for doing Ekiti proud and for being good representatives of their families, the state and the values that are associated with Ekiti. He urged them to continue with the good work with the promise to ensure that he would impress it upon the Federal Government to fulfil its promise of granting automatic employment to them.

