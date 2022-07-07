Fayemi promises to complete cargo airport

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has promised to complete the agro-allied cargo airport under construction before the expiration of his tenure in October. Fayemi made the promise during a tour of the airport and other projects in Ado Ekiti yesterday. The governor added that the idea of knowledge zone was about us ing knowledge for wealth creation in the drive to turn Ekiti into a destination of choice for innovation, creativity, start-up activities, and talent city for engineers, computer technologists, and agriculture technologists, biotechnology and medical tourism in line with the Afe Babalola Multi- System Hospital.

He said: “This is a routine visit again both to the knowledge zone and the International Cargo Airport, and I am here with one of our private sector partners, the Managing Director of Axxess International, Cavista, Mr John Olajide, and his team, they are collaborating with us on the private sector aspect of this. “You’ve seen it, the runway is completely done, the terminal building is progressing and from what the project manager has just told me, they are still on course to completing this in September and just in time before we exit but whatever is left, I have no fear again.

