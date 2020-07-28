Fayemi rallies support for new CP to tackle crime

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has called on residents to always provide necessary information that would assist the police in combatting crime in the state.

Fayemi spoke yesterday when the new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Mobayo paid him a courtesy visit. The governor, however, promised adequate support to the police boss to enable him succeed at reducing crime to the barest minimum in order to improve security of lives and property.

The governor said his administration would always work in synergy with the state’s command not to give any breathing space to criminals within the state boundaries. Fayemi, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, urged members of the public to always volunteer information on criminals and their activities to the police which would be distilled to nip crime in the bud and make the people sleep with their two eyes closed.

While expressing confidence in the ability of the CP to live up to expectation on his new assignment, Fayemi said the immediate past police boss, AIG Amba Asuquo, had spoken flowing about his successor as a professional capable and competent for the job.

He hailed Asuquo for working hard during his tenure by battling criminal activities like robbery and kidnapping to a standstill, urging Mobayo to build on the gains and achievements recorded by his predecessor.

Describing Ekiti residents as people who knew their rights, Fayemi advised the CP to operate an open door policy by carrying the people along in the task of policing most especially in the area of intelligence gathering.

The governor, who stressed that security of lives and property and crime prevention were joint efforts to be performed by the government, the police and the people stressed that Ekiti land would always favour those who worked for its peace, progress and prosperity. Speaking earlier, Mobayo explained that the courtesy visit was mainly to familiarise himself with the governor and other state officials and to seek their support to succeed in the task which brought him to the Land of Honour.

