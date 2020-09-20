News

Fayemi reconciles aggrieved Oyo APC bigwigs, members in Ibadan

Poised to ensure unity among its fold ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Oyo State, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Sunday brokered peace among the warring factions and divisions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The leaders, who converged on the Ibadan residence of Fayemi, on the occasion deferred to the position of a former governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, as the leader of the party in the state. Alao-Akala is currently midwifing the reconciliation process in the state.

The meeting, which lasted for about three hours had in attendance chieftains of the party from the different stakeholders’ groups, such as SENACO (loyalists of Late Abiola Ajimobi), Lamist (loyalists of Late Governor, Lam Adesina), and Unity Forum (that evolved from the Lam Adesina group.

National Caretaker Committee and Reconciliation Committee for the peace initiative in the party under the leadership of the Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, had on September 10, 2020, hosted a meeting in Abuja towards reconciling the divisions in the party. The suggestion by the committee that another meeting should hold on September 20, this year, in Ibadan and should be hosted by Alao-Akala, was turned down by some chieftains of the party, which made Governor Fayemi to volunteer to host the meeting in his Ibadan house.

 

Alao-Akala, who flanked Fayemi during the briefing after the meeting, said: “There is no victor and there is no vanquished,” saying APC would retake the state from PDP in 2023.

