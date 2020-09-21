Fayemi reconciles aggrieved Oyo APC bigwigs, members in Ibadan

Poised to ensure unity among its fold ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Oyo, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday brokered peace among the warring factions and divisions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. APC leaders, who converged on the Ibadan residence of Fayemi on the occasion deferred to the position of a former governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, as the leader of the party in the state.

Alao-Akala is currently midwifing the reconciliation process in the state.

The meeting, which lasted for about three hours had in attendance chieftains of the party from different stakeholders’ groups, such as SENACO–loyalists of late Abiola Ajimobi- Lamist–loyalists of late Governor, Lam Adesina the and Unity Forum that evolved from the Lam Adesina group.

National Caretaker Committee and Reconciliation Committee for the peace initiative in the party under the leadership of the Jigawa State governor, Abubakar Badaru, had on 10th September, 2020 hosted a meeting in Abuja towards reconciling the divisions in the party.

The suggestion by the committee that another meeting should hold today in Ibadan and should be hosted by Alao-Akala, was turned down by some chieftains of the party, which made Fayemi to volunteer to host the meeting in his Ibadan house. Alao-Akala, who flanked Fayemi during the briefing after the meeting, said:

“There is no victor and there is no vanquished,” saying APC would retake the state from PDP in 2023. Briefing journalists after the meeting, Fayemi stated that “part of the reasons we held the meeting today is that there was a directive following the successful meeting held in Abuja, that an expanded meeting should take place in Ibadan.

“Naturally, there will be people who would feel that they should be in the meeting. I have a very small house, as you can see, I can’t accommodate more than a sizeable number and I have to follow COVID-19 protocol. So, basically that was what informed the number. It is not an attempt to denigrate any member. All our members are important.

“But the leaders are here, and they are of one voice. As you heard Otunba Alao- Akala said, there is no victor and there is no vanquished. All is settled. We are now a united front as a party, moving strongly towards retaking Oyo State, and working in the interest of progressive politics

Like this: Like Loading...