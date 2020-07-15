News

Fayemi reiterates commitment to community policing

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has described the creation of additional zonal commands of the Nigeria Police, including Zone 17 comprising Ondo and Ekiti States as a strategic move that would strengthen community policing in the country.

 

Fayemi disclosed this yesterday when he received the pioneer AIG of the newly created Zone 17, Assistant Inspector General, David Folawiyo, in his office in Ado-Ekiti

 

The governor, who commended the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for the creation of new zonal commands, also lauded the new AIG’s vast professional experience in community policing, investigation as well as in the Interpol.

 

According to him, Folawiyo’s extensive knowledge, experience and exposure would be of huge benefit to the states under the new zone, saying he was optimistic that the new AIG would contribute to the development agenda of the zone because the two states were inexplicably inter-twined culturally and security wise.

 

Fayemi said: “We are delighted that this has finally happened. For us, it is a bold step in bringing the police closer to the community.

 

Before now, we used to be part of Zone 8 which has its base in Lokoja, which is frankly not a demonstration of proximal policing in any sense.

 

“Lokoja is very far from us and we have been agitating and glad that the current Inspector General of Police harkened to our voice and Mr. President approved the devolution of policing to the local level.

