Fayemi reiterates NGF’s commitment to judicial autonomy

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has declared that all the 36 states Governors under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) were fully in support of judicial autonomy being advocated for by Nigerians.

This, Fayemi disclosed that he had led delegation on behalf of the forum which met with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad and the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-mensem to reach a common front on the modality for the implementation across the states of the federation.

Fayemi spoke yesterday while receiving the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President-elect, Mr. Olumide Akpata who paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Ado-Ekiti. The governor, who stated that judicial reform was the backbone of democracy, added that necessary reforms must be upheld in the judiciary to promote the rule of law.

He said: “One thing that is a priority to us in Nigeria Governors’ Forum is judicial autonomy. All governors in Nigeria are for judicial autonomy but the contention had always been the modality for implementation. “I have met with the CJN and President of the Court of Appeal working out the modalities for implementa- tion to be in such a way that will be mutually beneficial.

We consider judicial autonomy a critical component of our democratic growth and we must ensure that it happens. “In Ekiti here, matters of Justice Sector Reform is so dear to our heart and we are ready to work with NBA to fast track action on this for the sake of our Judiciary.”

Responding, Akpata, who had earlier promised to bring radical development to NBA through promotion of welfare packages for lawyers, said the body won’t be a spectator in the task of injecting reform into the nation’s judiciary.

Akpata said: “We won’t be sitting on the fence regarding this. In the absence of autonomy, what we have is an emasculated judiciary and it is the people that will suffer when this happens.”

